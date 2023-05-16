SurgePays Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SURG)

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 2,227 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 981% compared to the average volume of 206 call options.
SurgePays Stock Performance
SURG opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $86.85 million, a PE ratio of -153.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. SurgePays has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $7.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.54.
SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.23 million for the quarter. SurgePays had a negative return on equity of 25.05% and a negative net margin of 0.52%.
Institutional Trading of SurgePays
About SurgePays
SurgePays, Inc operates as a technology-driven company, which focuses on building a supply chain software platform as an alternative to traditional wholesale supply chain distribution models. It offers goods and services direct to convenience stores, bodegas, minimarts, tiendas and other corner stores, providing goods and services primarily to the underbanked community.
