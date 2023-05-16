SurgePays Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SURG)

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 2,227 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 981% compared to the average volume of 206 call options.

SurgePays Stock Performance

SURG opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $86.85 million, a PE ratio of -153.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. SurgePays has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $7.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.54.

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.23 million for the quarter. SurgePays had a negative return on equity of 25.05% and a negative net margin of 0.52%.

Institutional Trading of SurgePays

About SurgePays

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SURG. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in SurgePays in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in SurgePays in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in SurgePays in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in SurgePays in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SurgePays in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

SurgePays, Inc operates as a technology-driven company, which focuses on building a supply chain software platform as an alternative to traditional wholesale supply chain distribution models. It offers goods and services direct to convenience stores, bodegas, minimarts, tiendas and other corner stores, providing goods and services primarily to the underbanked community.

