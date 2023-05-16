Short Interest in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Decreases By 6.7%

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,900,000 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the April 15th total of 20,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCHP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $86.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.11.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $75.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $87.76.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microchip Technology

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.383 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 38.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

