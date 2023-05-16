Short Interest in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Declines By 5.6%

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,140,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the April 15th total of 11,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAT. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mattel in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,527,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Mattel by 294.4% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 63,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 47,233 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mattel by 682.8% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 109,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 95,138 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Mattel in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,990,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Mattel by 6.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,798,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,112,000 after purchasing an additional 110,700 shares during the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MAT shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Mattel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Mattel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mattel currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Mattel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $19.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.41 and its 200-day moving average is $18.06. Mattel has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $26.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.17.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Mattel had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $814.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mattel will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc engages in the ownership of children’s and family entertainment franchises. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and American Girl. The North America and International segments focus on marketing and selling toys and consumer products. The American Girl segment includes marketing, retailing, and publishing dedicated to its mission to help girls grow up with confidence and character.

Recommended Stories

