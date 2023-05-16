Short Interest in Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) Decreases By 6.0%

Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 176,800 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the April 15th total of 188,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Macatawa Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Macatawa Bank alerts:

Macatawa Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MCBC opened at $8.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.82 million, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.49. Macatawa Bank has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $11.84.

Macatawa Bank Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Macatawa Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Macatawa Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 332.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 1,239.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,848 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. 40.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Macatawa Bank

(Get Rating)

Macatawa Bank Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company offers a range of commercial and personal banking services. It also includes checking, savings and certificates of deposit accounts, cash management, safe deposit boxes, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans, internet and telephone banking, and debit cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Macatawa Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macatawa Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.