Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.67.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stephens raised shares of Shift4 Payments from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Insider Activity

In other Shift4 Payments news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Shift4 Payments news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $497,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,023,850.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $674,825 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FOUR stock opened at $64.36 on Tuesday. Shift4 Payments has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $76.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.68.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $199.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.86 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

