Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 3,430 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.21% of ABM Industries worth $6,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $43.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.09. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52-week low of $37.68 and a 52-week high of $50.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.11.

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

In related news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $135,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 371,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,754,457.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business and Industry, Manufacturing and Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions. The Business and Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties, sports and entertainment venues, and traditional hospitals and non-acute healthcare facilities.

