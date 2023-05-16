Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.28 Million Stock Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 232.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,202 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Liberty Global worth $5,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 10.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 8.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,829,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,223,000 after acquiring an additional 558,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 835,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,324,000 after acquiring an additional 32,815 shares during the last quarter. 31.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LBTYA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $27.00 to $24.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.34.

LBTYA opened at $17.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $25.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.25.

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $120,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,759.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $120,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,759.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,882.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $421,740. Company insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Plc operates as an international converged fixed and mobile communications company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and entertainment and connectivity services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Belgium, U.K., Ireland, and Central and Other.

