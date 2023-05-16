Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,472 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Entegris worth $5,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Entegris by 264.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Entegris by 3,909.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $991,352.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,333.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $991,352.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,333.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $663,519.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,389.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,262 shares of company stock valued at $2,094,410. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

ENTG has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Entegris from $143.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Entegris presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.45.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $91.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4,581.50 and a beta of 1.27. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.75 and a 12-month high of $115.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.61.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.14 million. Entegris had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. Entegris’s payout ratio is 2,000.00%.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

