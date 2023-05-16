Reviewing BlackRock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT) & MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC)

BlackRock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) and MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

BlackRock Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. MidCap Financial Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.3%. MidCap Financial Investment pays out 185.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. MidCap Financial Investment has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. MidCap Financial Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Get BlackRock Income Trust alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.3% of MidCap Financial Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of MidCap Financial Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Income Trust -$58.90 million -4.50 N/A N/A N/A MidCap Financial Investment $60.09 million 12.44 $1.29 million $0.82 13.93

This table compares BlackRock Income Trust and MidCap Financial Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

MidCap Financial Investment has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock Income Trust.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for BlackRock Income Trust and MidCap Financial Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A MidCap Financial Investment 0 2 1 0 2.33

MidCap Financial Investment has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.46%. Given MidCap Financial Investment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MidCap Financial Investment is more favorable than BlackRock Income Trust.

Profitability

This table compares BlackRock Income Trust and MidCap Financial Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Income Trust N/A N/A N/A MidCap Financial Investment 21.81% 10.42% 4.06%

Volatility & Risk

BlackRock Income Trust has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MidCap Financial Investment has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MidCap Financial Investment beats BlackRock Income Trust on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BlackRock Income Trust

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 1988 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

About MidCap Financial Investment

(Get Rating)

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”). In addition, for tax purposes we have elected to be treated as a regulated investment company (”RIC”) under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (”the Code”). Our investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation. We invest in various forms of debt investments including senior secured loans, subordinated and mezzanine investments and/or equity in private middle-market companies. From time to time, we may also invest in the securities of public companies. Our portfolio is comprised primarily of investments in subordinated debt, sometimes referred to as mezzanine debt, and senior secured loans of private middle-market companies that, in the case of senior secured loans, generally are not broadly syndicated and whose aggregate tranche size is typically less than $300 million. From time to time, our portfolio also includes equi

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.