Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Short Interest Up 6.8% in April

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the April 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 411,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Ramaco Resources Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of METC stock opened at $9.56 on Tuesday. Ramaco Resources has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.69. The company has a market cap of $424.60 million, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 34.78% and a net margin of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $135.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.54 million. Research analysts predict that Ramaco Resources will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Ramaco Resources Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is 22.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ramaco Resources by 15.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,583,524 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,568,000 after purchasing an additional 212,820 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ramaco Resources by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,477,720 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,595,000 after acquiring an additional 197,224 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ramaco Resources by 533.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 959,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,160,000 after acquiring an additional 807,921 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Ramaco Resources by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 778,205 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after acquiring an additional 254,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ramaco Resources by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 611,732 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after acquiring an additional 102,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

Recommended Stories

