PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays started coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

PPL Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of PPL stock opened at $28.14 on Tuesday. PPL has a 1 year low of $23.47 and a 1 year high of $31.74. The firm has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.44.

PPL Increases Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. PPL had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PPL will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,508. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PPL

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PPL. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPL during the third quarter worth approximately $104,741,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter valued at $97,265,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,472,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,369,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419,854 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,209,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 186.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,659,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

PPL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

Featured Stories

