PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 14.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,820,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 5.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,044,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,238,000 after purchasing an additional 558,321 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 27.9% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,815,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,578,000 after purchasing an additional 831,888 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 19.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,607,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,021,000 after purchasing an additional 421,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 13.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,449,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,471,000 after purchasing an additional 173,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

PotlatchDeltic Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $47.13 on Tuesday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a twelve month low of $39.10 and a twelve month high of $56.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.18.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michele Tyler sold 4,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $225,055.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,462.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PotlatchDeltic news, VP Michele Tyler sold 4,676 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $225,055.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,462.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Covey sold 48,248 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,239,189.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,419,202.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,028 shares of company stock valued at $4,667,676 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PotlatchDeltic

(Get Rating)

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products, and Real Estate. The Timberland segment includes delivering logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.