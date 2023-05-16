PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD) Trading 1% Higher

Shares of PharmaCyte Biotech Inc (OTCMKTS:PMCBD – Get Rating) traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.11 and last traded at $3.09. 51,853 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 487% from the average session volume of 8,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.06.

PharmaCyte Biotech Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.93.

About PharmaCyte Biotech

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes.

