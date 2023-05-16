Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 2,404 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,865 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,404 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH grew its position in eBay by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,708 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in eBay by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in eBay by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY opened at $45.13 on Tuesday. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.52. The company has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. eBay had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EBAY. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.30.

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

