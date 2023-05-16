Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases New Shares in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMTGet Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 83,900.0% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. 1.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ COMT opened at $25.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.03 and a 200-day moving average of $27.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.18 million, a P/E ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 0.53. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $46.28.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Profile

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

