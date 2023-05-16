Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alteryx in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Alteryx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AYX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $87.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alteryx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.92.

NYSE:AYX opened at $36.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 0.51. Alteryx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.70 and a twelve month high of $70.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.86.

In other Alteryx news, Director Eileen Schloss sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total transaction of $294,615.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,631.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

