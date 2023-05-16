Nordea Investment Management AB Takes $210,000 Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 215,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,347,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,009,000 after acquiring an additional 300,245 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Portland General Electric

In other news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $153,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,797.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $153,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,797.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $96,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Portland General Electric Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Portland General Electric stock opened at $50.72 on Tuesday. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $41.58 and a 1 year high of $56.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $687.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.60 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 8.88%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.75.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

