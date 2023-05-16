Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 4,320 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,320 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 858,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,216,000 after buying an additional 54,385 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 90,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 218,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,166,000 after purchasing an additional 44,222 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $186,231.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,430,786.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $189,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 278,712 shares in the company, valued at $10,554,823.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $186,231.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,430,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 15,000 shares of company stock worth $503,250 and sold 14,846 shares worth $548,232. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.38.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $33.72 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $42.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.20 and its 200-day moving average is $35.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.25.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 56.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

