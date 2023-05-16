Nordea Investment Management AB Makes New Investment in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 53,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in EnerSys in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 8.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 235,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,415,000 after acquiring an additional 108,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

EnerSys Price Performance

About EnerSys

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $84.35 on Tuesday. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $55.60 and a 52 week high of $94.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.35.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment combines enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage used in the telecommunication, broadband, and utility industries.

