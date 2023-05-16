Nordea Investment Management AB Lowers Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ELAN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 476,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 16,295 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 120,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,922,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the period.

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.92. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $24.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.57%. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ELAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elanco Animal Health

In related news, Director R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 155,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,150. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 155,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 15,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Further Reading

