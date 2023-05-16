Nordea Investment Management AB Invests $226,000 in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,902,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $896,834,000 after acquiring an additional 171,173 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,882,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $637,508,000 after acquiring an additional 119,298 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,634,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $492,509,000 after acquiring an additional 74,164 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,313,000 after acquiring an additional 808,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,674,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,555,000 after buying an additional 13,782 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

PNW opened at $80.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.22. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $59.03 and a 12-month high of $81.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.46.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $944.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.865 per share. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 84.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PNW shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.64.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

