Nordea Investment Management AB Has $239,000 Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,934 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 40.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the third quarter worth $67,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 140.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 10.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $197,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,845.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $120,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,759.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $197,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,845.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $421,740. 9.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $17.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.86 and a 200-day moving average of $19.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $15.22 and a 12 month high of $25.13.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LBTYA shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $27.00 to $24.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.34.

Liberty Global Plc operates as an international converged fixed and mobile communications company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and entertainment and connectivity services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Belgium, U.K., Ireland, and Central and Other.

