NewSquare Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 620.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 71,464 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 385,380 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,029 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 153,976 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,144,000 after purchasing an additional 23,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $111.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.12.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,879,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,133 shares of company stock worth $7,233,467. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

