MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Short Interest Update

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,740,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the April 15th total of 3,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $276.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $225.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.81. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $135.15 and a 12 month high of $390.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.80 and a beta of 1.06.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.20. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.38%. The firm had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.84 million. Equities analysts predict that MongoDB will post -4.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 15,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,883,500.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 37,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,379,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total value of $2,916,960.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,227,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,125,080.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 15,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,883,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 37,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,379,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,108 shares of company stock valued at $30,127,927. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 346.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $320.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $305.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.00.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

