Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Short Interest Update

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 254,200 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the April 15th total of 232,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCRI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet cut Monarch Casino & Resort from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monarch Casino & Resort in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ MCRI opened at $66.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.67. Monarch Casino & Resort has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $85.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $120.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.80 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 17.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Bob Farahi sold 3,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $235,278.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 223,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,984,803.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 24.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,264,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,903,000 after buying an additional 129,911 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 929,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,203,000 after buying an additional 33,408 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 578,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,962,000 after buying an additional 14,291 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 925.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,757,000 after buying an additional 514,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 453,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,469,000 after buying an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

