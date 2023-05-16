Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Mistras Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Get Mistras Group alerts:

Mistras Group Price Performance

MG stock opened at $6.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.61. Mistras Group has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $8.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.92 and its 200 day moving average is $5.59. The firm has a market cap of $208.78 million, a P/E ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mistras Group

Mistras Group ( NYSE:MG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Mistras Group had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $168.22 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Jennifer C. lifted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price Jennifer C. now owns 1,032,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 430,016 shares during the period. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE purchased a new stake in shares of Mistras Group in the 1st quarter worth about $2,725,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 270.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 160,784 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,313,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 88,197 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 88,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 47,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Mistras Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International Offers Services, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.