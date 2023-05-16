Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the April 15th total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Microbot Medical from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microbot Medical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBOT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Microbot Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Microbot Medical by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microbot Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $478,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Microbot Medical by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microbot Medical during the 4th quarter worth $2,077,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Microbot Medical Price Performance

Microbot Medical Company Profile

MBOT stock opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. Microbot Medical has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $6.33. The company has a market cap of $9.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.96.

Microbot Medical, Inc is a pre-clinical medical device company engaged in the research, design, development, and commercialization of micro-robotics assisted medical technologies. The firm carries out its operations through the ViRob and TipCat platforms. The ViRob platform technology is an autonomous crawling micro-robot that can be controlled remotely or within the body.

