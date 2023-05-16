Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 334,700 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the April 15th total of 368,100 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 82,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.
Shares of MBIN stock opened at $23.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.54 million, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.95. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $31.36.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 7.08%.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBIN. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $163,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 11,091 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 17,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. 23.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MBIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.
Merchants Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-Family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-Family Mortgage Banking segment engages in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.
