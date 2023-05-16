MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Short Interest Down 9.4% in April

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWDGet Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,900 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the April 15th total of 68,300 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MediWound in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of MediWound in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MediWound currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

MediWound Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDWD opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.06. MediWound has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.72.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWDGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $11.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 million. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 638.40% and a negative net margin of 73.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MediWound will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediWound

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDWD. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of MediWound by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MediWound during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,775,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in MediWound during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,663,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in MediWound during the 3rd quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in MediWound during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in January 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

