MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Short Interest Down 9.4% in April

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,900 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the April 15th total of 68,300 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MediWound in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of MediWound in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MediWound currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

MediWound Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDWD opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.06. MediWound has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediWound

MediWound ( NASDAQ:MDWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $11.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 million. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 638.40% and a negative net margin of 73.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MediWound will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDWD. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of MediWound by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MediWound during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,775,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in MediWound during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,663,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in MediWound during the 3rd quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in MediWound during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in January 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

Featured Articles

