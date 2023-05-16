MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Short Interest Down 9.4% in April

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,900 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the April 15th total of 68,300 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MDWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MediWound in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of MediWound in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MediWound currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.
MediWound Stock Performance
NASDAQ MDWD opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.06. MediWound has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.72.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediWound
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDWD. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of MediWound by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MediWound during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,775,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in MediWound during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,663,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in MediWound during the 3rd quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in MediWound during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.58% of the company’s stock.
MediWound Company Profile
MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in January 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MediWound (MDWD)
- FREYR Battery Is An Interesting Play On EVs: At Rock Bottom
- Analysts Upgrade GXO Logistics, Its First Quarter Says It All
- The Bottom Is In For AppLovin; Reversal Is Next
- Exact Sciences Serves Investors Exactly What They Wished For
- Shockwave Medical, Fast Grower, In Boston Scientific’s Sights?
Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.