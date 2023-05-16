Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 239,400 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the April 15th total of 226,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 81,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medicenna Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDNA. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 372.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45,379 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new position in Medicenna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Medicenna Therapeutics by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Medicenna Therapeutics by 288.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 131,142 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group Plc raised its holdings in Medicenna Therapeutics by 164.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group Plc now owns 105,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 65,663 shares during the period. 19.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medicenna Therapeutics alerts:

Medicenna Therapeutics Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of MDNA stock opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Medicenna Therapeutics

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

(Get Rating)

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in development and commercialization of selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and Empowered Cytokines for the treatment of cancers. The company was founded by Fahar Merchant and Rosemina Merchant on February 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.