MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Short Interest Up 8.3% in April

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the April 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

MediaCo Price Performance

Shares of MediaCo stock opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average of $1.26. The firm has a market cap of $32.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.69. MediaCo has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $6.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Standard General L.P. increased its stake in shares of MediaCo by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Standard General L.P. now owns 16,798,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328,728 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MediaCo by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 80,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of MediaCo by 1,707.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 15,914 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MediaCo Company Profile

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Outdoor Advertising. The Radio segment engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City area. The Outdoor Advertising segment operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, Kentucky, West Virginia, and Ohio.

