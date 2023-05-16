Marriott International Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 32,173 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 469% compared to the typical volume of 5,650 call options.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $175.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Marriott International has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $183.27. The company has a market cap of $53.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 18.71%.

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $123,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,734.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,570 shares of company stock worth $6,935,390. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAR. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.00.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

