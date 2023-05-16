Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the April 15th total of 1,480,000 shares. Approximately 10.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 417,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,660,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $481,815,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,254,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,517,000 after buying an additional 22,322 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,236,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,328,000 after purchasing an additional 136,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 966,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,822,000 after purchasing an additional 141,334 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 956,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $296.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.82.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ MDGL opened at $290.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -16.04 and a beta of -0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $266.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.87. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $57.21 and a 12-month high of $322.67.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.78) by $0.55. As a group, equities analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -20.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.