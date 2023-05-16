Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 18th. Analysts expect Madison Square Garden Entertainment to post earnings of ($1.30) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Stock Performance

Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $29.80 on Tuesday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 1-year low of $28.09 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.75.

Insider Transactions at Madison Square Garden Entertainment

In related news, Director Isiah Thomas III sold 931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $54,444.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 4,079.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 239,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,157,000 after purchasing an additional 233,933 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSGE. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

