Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Kilroy Realty worth $9,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,151,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $680,148,000 after buying an additional 49,728 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 15.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,174,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,035,000 after acquiring an additional 811,897 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,813,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,569,000 after acquiring an additional 342,868 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,628,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,812,000 after purchasing an additional 190,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 158.9% in the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,493,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Stock Down 0.2 %

KRC stock opened at $27.37 on Tuesday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $26.70 and a 52 week high of $62.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 107.46%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

