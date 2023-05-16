iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:TUR)

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 3,433 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 73% compared to the typical volume of 1,980 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Turkey ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TUR. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Glovista Investments LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 29,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF stock opened at $29.69 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 1 year low of $17.77 and a 1 year high of $38.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.51. The company has a market cap of $247.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.68.

About iShares MSCI Turkey ETF

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

