iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Short Interest Down 15.0% in April

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the April 15th total of 2,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,034,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $94.29 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $100.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.33.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MBS ETF

About iShares MBS ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,203,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,913,000 after buying an additional 4,956,104 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,377,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,628,420 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,720,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,678 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 154.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,195,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,833,647 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,430,000 after purchasing an additional 158,816 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

