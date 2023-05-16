iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Short Interest Down 15.0% in April

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the April 15th total of 2,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,034,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
iShares MBS ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $94.29 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $100.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.33.
iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st.
About iShares MBS ETF
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
