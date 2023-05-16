Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 2,058 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,402% compared to the typical volume of 137 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sana Biotechnology

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Sana Biotechnology by 102.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,150,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,591 shares in the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the third quarter worth about $16,875,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter worth about $6,912,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 41.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,891,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,593,000 after buying an additional 841,448 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 9.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,839,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,040,000 after buying an additional 787,470 shares during the period. 67.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

Sana Biotechnology Trading Up 18.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SANA opened at $7.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.41. Sana Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $2.99 and a 1-year high of $9.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sana Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:SANA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. Analysts forecast that Sana Biotechnology will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SANA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sana Biotechnology from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Sana Biotechnology from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.