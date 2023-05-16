Investors Purchase High Volume of NeoGames Put Options (NASDAQ:NGMS)

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 2,302 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 38,267% compared to the average volume of 6 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in NeoGames by 6,940.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,750,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,113 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in NeoGames by 68.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,210,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,238,000 after purchasing an additional 493,005 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in NeoGames by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,008,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,295,000 after purchasing an additional 436,463 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC raised its stake in NeoGames by 24.1% in the third quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 1,860,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,002,000 after purchasing an additional 360,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in NeoGames by 91.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 128,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

NGMS has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NeoGames from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial cut shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

NASDAQ:NGMS opened at $27.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.30. NeoGames has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.67 million, a PE ratio of -40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.43.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.31. NeoGames had a negative net margin of 11.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $69.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 million. On average, research analysts expect that NeoGames will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.

