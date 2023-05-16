Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $6,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter worth about $349,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.7% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 40,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,939,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter worth about $214,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $197.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.51 and a 52-week high of $260.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $204.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.58.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.13, for a total value of $99,065.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,066.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.96, for a total value of $369,086.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,890.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.13, for a total transaction of $99,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,820 shares in the company, valued at $4,125,066.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,424 shares of company stock valued at $1,621,296. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

