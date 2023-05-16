Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.86.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of HST opened at $16.92 on Tuesday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $21.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.83%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $410,211,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 376.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,249,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,262,000 after buying an additional 4,936,923 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 185.2% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,577,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,525,000 after buying an additional 3,622,140 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,516,000 after buying an additional 3,240,590 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $49,965,000. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.