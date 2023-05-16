Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) and United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA) Financial Comparison

United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Rating) and Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

United Maritime pays an annual dividend of 0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.9%. Golden Ocean Group pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.4%. Golden Ocean Group pays out 34.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Get United Maritime alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for United Maritime and Golden Ocean Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A Golden Ocean Group 0 3 0 0 2.00

Profitability

Golden Ocean Group has a consensus price target of $11.25, indicating a potential upside of 31.73%. Given Golden Ocean Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Golden Ocean Group is more favorable than United Maritime.

This table compares United Maritime and Golden Ocean Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Maritime N/A N/A N/A Golden Ocean Group 41.48% 22.62% 12.98%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.1% of United Maritime shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.2% of Golden Ocean Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares United Maritime and Golden Ocean Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Maritime $22.78 million 1.04 $37.49 million N/A N/A Golden Ocean Group $1.11 billion 1.54 $461.85 million $2.29 3.73

Golden Ocean Group has higher revenue and earnings than United Maritime.

Summary

Golden Ocean Group beats United Maritime on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Maritime

(Get Rating)

United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, specializing in seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of four tanker vessels and one dry bulk vessel with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 616,884 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Glyfada, Greece.

About Golden Ocean Group

(Get Rating)

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. It manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for United Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.