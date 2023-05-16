Globant (GLOB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 18th. Analysts expect Globant to post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter. Globant has set its Q1 guidance at at least $1.27 EPS and its FY23 guidance at at least $5.70 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). Globant had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $490.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.67 million. On average, analysts expect Globant to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GLOB stock opened at $142.64 on Tuesday. Globant has a 12-month low of $135.40 and a 12-month high of $240.00. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.84.

GLOB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Globant from $224.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of Globant in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Globant from $207.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLOB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,313,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Globant by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,086,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $519,021,000 after purchasing an additional 416,119 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Globant during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,388,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Globant during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,211,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Globant by 6,239.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 98,711 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,190,000 after purchasing an additional 97,154 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

