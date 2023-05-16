Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,793 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Global Net Lease worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 41,628.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Net Lease Stock Down 3.5 %

GNL stock opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $15.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.28.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.67%. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GNL. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Global Net Lease from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in real estate investment service. It focuses on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western, and Northern Europe.

