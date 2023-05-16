Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) CFO Mark R. Mccollom Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) CFO Mark R. Mccollom bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.74 per share, with a total value of $97,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,439.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Fulton Financial Trading Up 9.0 %

NASDAQ:FULT opened at $10.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.80. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $18.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.76.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). Fulton Financial had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $267.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

FULT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulton Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 29.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 129,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 29,514 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 59,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 2.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 91,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 507,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,012,000 after acquiring an additional 143,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

About Fulton Financial

(Get Rating)

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

