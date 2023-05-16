Financial Survey: Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) versus First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG)

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) and First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Fresnillo and First Majestic Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresnillo N/A N/A N/A First Majestic Silver -35.59% -3.28% -2.19%

Volatility & Risk

Fresnillo has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Majestic Silver has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Dividends

30.4% of First Majestic Silver shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of First Majestic Silver shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Fresnillo pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. First Majestic Silver pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. First Majestic Silver pays out -2.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Fresnillo and First Majestic Silver, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fresnillo 1 4 0 0 1.80 First Majestic Silver 0 0 1 0 3.00

First Majestic Silver has a consensus target price of $9.40, suggesting a potential upside of 46.19%. Given First Majestic Silver’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Majestic Silver is more favorable than Fresnillo.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fresnillo and First Majestic Silver’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fresnillo $2.43 billion 2.62 $271.90 million N/A N/A First Majestic Silver $626.97 million 2.81 -$114.28 million ($0.83) -7.75

Fresnillo has higher revenue and earnings than First Majestic Silver.

Summary

First Majestic Silver beats Fresnillo on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fresnillo

(Get Rating)

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienaga, Herradura, Noche Buena, and San Julian. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine. The Cienega segment includes San Ramón satellite mine which are both located in the state of Durango, an underground gold mine. The Herradura, and Noche Buena segments are located in the state of Sonora, a surface gold mine. The San Julian segment operates on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states, an underground silver-gold mine. The company was founded on August 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About First Majestic Silver

(Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including the La Encantada Silver Mine, La Parrilla Silver Mine, San Martin Silver Mine, La Guitarra Silver Mine, Del Toro Silver Mine, Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine, and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine. The company was founded by Keith Neumeyer on September 26, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

