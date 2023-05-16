Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.80.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXC. StockNews.com raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,341.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelon

Exelon Stock Down 2.4 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 16,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 11,323 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada lifted its position in Exelon by 113.1% during the first quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 213,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after purchasing an additional 113,345 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the first quarter valued at about $1,402,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 26.1% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Exelon by 1.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 691,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,956,000 after acquiring an additional 9,248 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelon stock opened at $40.76 on Tuesday. Exelon has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $49.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.78.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 64.00%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

