Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.55 Million Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,159 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $3,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 184.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 870,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,023,000 after acquiring an additional 563,688 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in DoorDash by 68.8% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 40,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 16,434 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash in the third quarter worth approximately $375,000. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in DoorDash by 53.3% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in DoorDash by 179.7% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 22,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 14,310 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DASH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on DoorDash from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Roth Mkm began coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on DoorDash from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.86.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $66.20 on Tuesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.37 and a 52-week high of $87.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.21.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.07. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, insider Keith Yandell sold 10,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $769,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 213,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,955,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Keith Yandell sold 10,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $769,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,955,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total value of $5,051,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,148.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 900,631 shares of company stock valued at $53,475,435 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

