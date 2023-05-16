Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 3,055 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 96% compared to the average daily volume of 1,555 put options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 396,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,448,000 after acquiring an additional 24,101 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 7.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 56.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Down 2.4 %

PLAY stock opened at $33.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1-year low of $29.60 and a 1-year high of $45.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.92.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 37.39%. The firm had revenue of $563.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PLAY shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.57.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

