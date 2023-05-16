Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Shares Up 5.7% on Insider Buying Activity

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.7% on Monday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $35.02 and last traded at $35.02. 6,872 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 136,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.13.

Specifically, CFO James C. Malone purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.98 per share, with a total value of $152,910.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,752.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CCSI. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Trading Up 4.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $681.42 million, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.43.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). Consensus Cloud Solutions had a net margin of 20.07% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. The company had revenue of $91.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.39 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consensus Cloud Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,334,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $104,765,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,846,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,952,000 after purchasing an additional 769,354 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $32,156,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,562,000. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

